Howard County appoints members to new Police Accountability Board

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball appointed seven members to a newly established Police Accountability Board. Those appointees were confirmed by the County Council this week, according to a county news release.

Local governments in Maryland are required to create these boards as part of the sweeping 2021 police reform legislation passed by the General Assembly in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in 2020 in Minneapolis.

Those reforms repealed the state’s decades-old Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, replacing its disciplinary structure with a new framework of civilian-led boards and committees in local jurisdictions.

Under the state law, the county police accountability boards will receive complaints of officer misconduct, review disciplinary outcomes, issue suggestions for policy improvements and appoint civilian members to administrative charging committees. Those committees will review and recommend discipline for internal investigations stemming from complaints that involve a member of the public.

Howard County’s board is made up of seven voting members, two at-large and one from each of the councilmanic districts. Appointed members must be county residents, at least 25 years old and have an interest and active involvement in Howard County community service.

The appointed members are:

Nellie Hutt, Chair, at-large, an administrative law judge and trial attorney.

Brenda McChriston, at-large, community advocate involved in Howard County’s Diversity Inclusion Committee and Howard County Public School System Passport-to-the-Future program.

Herman Charity, District 1, retired Howard County Police lieutenant and state’s attorney’s officenvestigator.

Arnettia Wyre, District 2, an attorney and certified mediator and negotiator with 20 years.

Ricardo Morales, District 3, longtime Howard County resident active in community service.

Paul Rivers, District 4, spent nearly three decades with the U.S. Marshals Service and a former Marine active in veteran and mental health advocacy.

James Gormley, District 5, founding member of the Police Accountability Task Force and retired attorney with corporate and commercial compliance experience.

Howard County has allocated nearly $200,000 in its fiscal 2023 budget to support the board, according to the news release. Local authority establishing the board had been approved by the County Council.

“The Police Accountability Board will review the outcome of complaint investigations to help identify trends that impact policing,” said Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der in the news release. “While the number of complaints against the HCPD remains low, we are open to review and committed to transparency.”

In addition to its quarterly meetings, the board will be required to meet with community youth representatives at least twice a year and appoint members to charging committees and trial boards, according to the release. The board also will be required to submit an annual report to the county that identifies any trends in disciplinary action against law enforcement personnel and make policy recommendations that would improve police accountability.

Complaints of police misconduct filed with the board will be forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agency within three business days after it is received.

The board’s activities will begin on or after July 1, 2022.

“I thank the inaugural members of this important board for their willingness to serve our community,” Ball said in the news release. “Howard County’s Police Accountability Board will ensure transparency and engage our residents as partners in accountability. Each of these members will help us build trust between the Police Department and our community.”