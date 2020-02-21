Pointers Run Elementary media center is temporarily closed after water leak

After a Tuesday water leak at Pointers Run Elementary in Clarksville, the school’s media center will be closed for the upcoming weeks due to damage.
Julie Schruefer, the school’s principal, sent an email Thursday evening to update the school community on the water leak.
The carpet and furniture is being replaced in the media center. Restoration actions, intended to prevent mold growth, are also in place in the media center, including removing impacted materials and using dehumidifiers and fans, according to Schruefer’s email.
A few second-grade classrooms and bathrooms had “minor water damage,” Schruefer wrote. At this time, the damaged drywall and other materials were removed and will be replaced.
Media classes will resume in technology labs and other classrooms while the center is restored. Students will still be able to check books out of the library. Pointers Run is looking for parent volunteers to set up a book check-out and help inventory the library books.
On Tuesday, the elementary school closed for the day due to the water leak. Classes resumed Wednesday, with a two-hour delay for students.
Howard schools Office of Risk Management and an indoor environmental air quality manager are leading all restorative repairs, according to the email.
“Students have done a remarkable job adjusting to the changes that have had to be made and we are so proud of them,” Schruefer wrote.