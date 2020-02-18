xml:space="preserve">
Pointers Run Elementary School closed Tuesday after water leak found in media center

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Feb 18, 2020 11:04 AM

Pointers Run Elementary School, located in Clarksville, closed early Tuesday morning due to a water leak in the building’s media center, according to the Howard County Public School System.

School officials sent an email to the community at 7:26 a.m., stating the school would be closed all day Tuesday due to the water leak.

The leak is located in the school’s media center and it’s being worked on, according to a schools spokesman.

No additional information was available Tuesday morning.

This story may be updated.

