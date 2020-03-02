Phoenix Brewing Company makes its debut to the public in new Ellicott City location

The Phoenix Brewing Company has announced it would be open at 5 p.m. Monday after last week’s renovations in Ellicott City by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
Earlier Monday, the new business, a merger of the Phoenix Emporium and Ellicott Mills Brewing Company, announced hours for its first week of operations, via the Phoenix Emporium’s Facebook page.
The newly merged restaurant, at 8308 Main St., will be open for dinner and bar service this week on the new second floor and at the tables at the first-floor bar. The tables will only be available through reservation by calling 410-313-8141, according to the Facebook post.
The post also said the basement bar and main bar will be open for drinks and a limited appetizer menu.
Later Monday, the post was updated to say there may be some walk-in seating available Monday evening, and there will be bar snacks at the first-floor and basement bars.
The Phoenix Emporium used Facebook on Sunday to announce it would be open at its original location for dinner and drinks that night from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
It remains unclear if the former location of the Phoenix Emporium at the bottom of Main Street will remain open or open sporadically until its previously announced closing date of March 31, which is part of the county’s flood mitigation plan.
Last week, Ellicott City was buzzing as Ramsay and celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus were in town to film a special two-hour episode of the FOX reality show “24 Hours to Hell and Back.” The episode will air in May.
Mark Hemmis, of the Phoenix Brewing Company, was among the Ellicott City business owners to take part in Ramsay’s renovations that also included the Little Market Cafe and Jaxon Edwin.