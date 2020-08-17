Howard County to host public hearing next month on historical permits needed for Ellicott City flood projects

Howard County will hold a virtual meeting next month to hear public response on permits needed for multiple Ellicott City flood mitigation projects
The county said Friday it anticipates approval of the Section 106 permits, given by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Maryland Department of the Environment, by the end of the year.
According to the county, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers invited a comprehensive list of people and groups to the Sept. 9 meeting who could be potentially impacted by the proposed work to provide testimony.
“This permit process is critical to moving our flood mitigation projects forward to protect Ellicott City residents and businesses,” County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement. “We hope for an expeditious review process, so we can start these essential projects and continue our work to keep Ellicott City safe and sound.”
The Section 106 permits assess concerns surrounding historic preservation. It is the last step before the county can begin the demolition and removal process of the 10 acquired properties on Main Street in Ellicott City.
Howard County must submit a joint permit application for any work proposed in a floodplain or waterway, and every project gets an initial screening by the Maryland Historic Trust. When the trust determines there are potential impacts to historic or cultural resources, the process includes a formal Section 106 review.
Before the county can raze the four buildings and tear down back portions of the other six, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had to complete an independent evaluation. The conclusions from that process were presented at a public meeting in March. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers compiled a detailed report examining the flood reduction management strategies, ultimately finding the county followed a “sound process” in its plans.
The permits include the following projects from the Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan:
- 8777 Frederick Road culvert improvement: Increase capacity of existing culvert to allow for additional flow under the road.
- 8600 Frederick Road high flow bypass pipe: Increase capacity of existing culvert to allow for additional flow under the road.
- 8552 Main Street flood berm/8534 Main Street high flow bypass pipe: Increase capacity of existing culvert and grade an earthen berm to increase culvert capacity and reduce water on Main Street.
- Lower Main Street channel constriction removal: Remove the rear portions of six existing buildings to increase flow capacity during large storm events (8085-8089 Main St., 8109-8111-8113 Main St., 8125 Main St., first floor only of 8095-8101 Main St. and deck only of 8081 Main St.).
- Lower Main Street terraced floodplain: Complete removal of four existing buildings at the lower end of Main Street (8069, 8059, 8055 and 8049).
- Maryland Avenue high flow bypass culverts: Construct new culverts from Maryland Avenue to Patapsco River to increase flow capacity under CSX Railroad.
- North tunnel: Construct a tunnel (approximately 1,600 feet long and 15 feet in diameter) from approximately Parking Lot F to the Patapsco River.
Other projects in the Safe and Sound Plan, such as the Quaker Mill and H-7 flood mitigation ponds, also were assessed by the Maryland Historic Trust. It did not find any historic resources in those project areas, so they did not require a Section 106 process or public hearing. The Quaker Mill Pond is slated to be built off Rogers Avenue, while the H-7 will be located at the interchange with U.S. 29 and 40.
Officials said the meeting was originally scheduled to take place in the spring but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual hearing will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 9. To attend the hearing, go to howardcountymd.webex.com and use meeting number 1604834046 and use the password “password.”