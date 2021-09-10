Pedestrian struck and killed in Columbia early Friday morning

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Columbia early Friday morning, the department said.
At approximately 2:32 a.m., a 2012 Mack truck and trailer traveling northbound on Snowden River Parkway past Oakland Mills Road struck a woman in the roadway, police said. Shelley Denise Battle, 47, of Columbia, was transported to Howard County General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating the collision. The driver of the Mack truck remained at the scene and was uninjured.