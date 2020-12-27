Woman dies after vehicle strikes her in Howard County, police say

A 58-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Laurel, Howard County police said Sunday.
Mary Yin Hiong Chee, of College Park, was pronounced dead at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore overnight, police said.
Howard County officers and emergency medical services were summoned around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to Washington Boulevard, near the intersection with Maier Road, for a collision involving a pedestrian, police said.
Police said bystanders reported that a vehicle struck the woman and fled the scene.
The driver of the striking vehicle, who police have not yet identified, called police on Saturday night and officers found the person at a hotel. Police said they have not filed any charges against the driver of the 2004 Volkswagen Passat.
Investigators believe the woman was walking alongside the northbound lanes of Washington Boulevard when the Volkswagen struck her, police said.
The department said it is continuing to investigate the fatal collision.