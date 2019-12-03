The Howard County Council passed legislation in a 4-1 vote Monday night requiring a 5-cent fee on disposable plastic bags.
This comes almost 10 months after Del. Terri Hill sponsored a bill to permit the County Council and the county executive to impose a fee, and one month after County Council Chairwoman Christiana Mercer Rigby and Councilman Opel Jones introduced the bill at the Nov. 4 legislative session meeting.
“I want to thank the over 700 Howard County residents who want to see single-use plastic reduced,” Rigby said during her voting remarks Monday. “The fees do change consumer behavior. Why not do what you can where you can with what you can?”
Pat Hersey, a Columbia resident, attended the vote alongside other community activists dressed in green “less plastic please” T-shirts. Hersey got a group of people together after the bag tax failed at the state level in 2015. Together they educated themselves and pushed for the County Council to take the legislation up.
“We found that the most effective way to change behavior, because we see this as bigger than plastic bags, we see this as a way to change behavior and to throw away our throw away mentality,” Hersey said. “The most effective way to do that is through the fee.”
According to the bill, the revenue from the bag tax would be used to establish a program that will provide reusable bags to vulnerable individuals in the county; make grants to entities engaged in water quality and water pollution education; support environmental education programs, including stream cleanups and anti-littering education; and create activities to educate the public about the benefits and methods of reducing the use of disposable plastics.
“If it comes to my desk I’ll definitely sign it,” County Executive Calvin Ball said earlier Monday. “I appreciate them moving forward with addressing the single-use plastic in the way that they think is best based upon what they’ve heard from our county.”
The bill will be enacted July 1 and will be effective 61 days after that.