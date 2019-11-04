On National Drug Take Back Day late last month, Howard County collected 1,262 pounds of unwanted and expired over-the-counter and prescription medicines, a “record-breaking” amount, according to the organization in charge of the event.
HC DrugFree, a nonprofit providing resources and education on prevention, treatment, recovery and health and wellness to county residents, collected the medicine — along with needles, syringes and EpiPens — at the Wilde Lake Village Center in Columbia on Oct. 26.
Joan Webb Scornaienchi, executive director of HC DrugFree, said in an email the event brought in a “record-breaking amount” of medications.
Community members were able to drop off their unwanted drugs and paraphernalia during a four-hour drive-through at the village center.
At the group’s previous National Drug Take Back Day on April 27, HC DrugFree collected 993 pounds of medication.
As of Oct. 27, Howard has recorded 23 fatal overdoses for 2019, 18 of which are opioid-related, and 135 non-fatal overdoses, according to the Howard County Police Department.
Last year, there were 29 fatal overdoses and 150 non-fatal overdoses by the end of October, police said.
At this time, police said, there has been a dip in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses from last year.
Focusing on five goals in addressing the opioid crisis, Howard County looks to: reduce the rate of overdose deaths; reduce the rate of not-fatal overdoses; increase the rate of county residents entering treatment for substance use disorder; reduce the number of emergency department visits for opioid related incidents; and reduce the rate of opioids prescribed to patients.
In 2018, the county experienced a reduction in fatal opioid-related overdoses while non-fatal overdoses increased, according to data released earlier this year by the Howard County Department of Health. Howard recorded 187 non-fatal overdoses and 41 fatal — 31 of those being opioid-related — in 2018.
The next National Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for April in Howard County.