Tim Smith: SHA continues to serve Howard County and Maryland roadway users during pandemic | COMMENTARY

Crews completed work on U.S. 40 at Ridge Road to modify the existing intersection layout and resurface the roadway. All work was performed overnight on two consecutive nights in May, when stay-at-home orders were still in effect. This meant that fewer vehicles were impacted by the work and crews could work longer in the intersection without a lot of interruptions. To ease congestion along northbound Ridge Road between northbound U.S. 29 off-ramp and U.S. 40, crews added a fourth northbound lane. The double turn lane from westbound U.S. 40 to Ridge Road became a single lane and guide lines for the travel lanes were also marked through the intersection.