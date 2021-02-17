My mom is a conscientious Howard teacher, so why are you risking her life? | COMMENTARY

My mom embodies everything you want in a teacher: gentle with mistakes, enthusiastic about every success (big or small), accessible whenever students need her and talented at making difficult topics comprehensible. When I was in high school, I used to get frustrated by how late she would stay to help her students after school. I couldn’t go home until she was ready to go home, and she always seemed to have one more student to help, one more teacher to talk to. In my junior year, I realized that some of the students coming to ask for her help didn’t even have her as a teacher; they just knew that she would explain the content more clearly than other teachers in the school.