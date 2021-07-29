Music education can help people cope with rising crime | COMMENTARY

“Philosophers have thought that music enabled a listener to escape the pains of existence by temporarily entering a realm of peace. This is refreshing because it permits the same kind of scanning, sorting and rearrangement of mental contents which takes place in reverie or in sleep ... When we take part in music, or listen to an absorbing performance, we are temporarily protected from the input of other external stimuli. We enter a special secluded world in which order prevails and from which the incongruous is excluded. This is a beneficial state rather than an escape from reality.”