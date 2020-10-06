Spicknall: Music education makes better students and readies kids for life | COMMENTARY

He said his own life changed when he attended a school that viewed the arts as an important part of the curriculum: “The arts can become [the children’s] form of communication and it can become their outlet. It affects the way they live their lives. Encouraging them to take part in the arts gives children a sense of pride, a sense of self and can shape the future. It also gives them their first taste in self-expression and it can put them on a life path on how to live their lives.” (“I Have Seen Firsthand How It Can Change Lives,” Celeb Parents, Music, New in Pop Culture, Celeb News and Interviews, Moviefone, Sept. 28, 2010.)