To rub it in, Lam and Ebersole already joined Dels. Jessica Feldmark and Terri Hill in a statement saying they “understand that this is a complex and intense process” for the seven-member Board of Education and “can appreciate the extreme pressures that Board members face from members of the public.” But to the thousands of affected students and parents, these politicians merely “have confidence in the strength and resilience” of the students and “appreciate the support and guidance parents will provide.” Politicians express understanding and sympathy for each other, while from children they expect resilience and from parents they expect support.