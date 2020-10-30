Doug Miller: Elected officials need to insist every lawful vote cast be counted | COMMENTARY

President Donald Trump has, without evidence, publicly alleged widespread fraud in the mail-in voting employed by states — in some cases for many years — and argued that ballots cast by mail in this pandemic-plagued election season should be discarded. He has repeatedly refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the election, while calling upon his supporters to intimidate voters at polling places and implying that his followers will keep him in office by force should the voters choose to remove him. At the very least, legal maneuvers challenging the validity of ballots appear likely.