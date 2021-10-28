In spirit of Rouse, Howard County Council should approve Roslyn Rise affordable housing project | COMMENTARY

Four members of the current council ran on platforms that included support for affordable housing. We spent five years moving forward with plans for Roslyn Rise believing that Howard County was serious in its pursuit of high-quality affordable housing for people of all incomes and backgrounds. Please join us in urging the County Council to stand by these values and allow the critical work of redeveloping Roslyn Rise to proceed. We cannot ask the residents of Roslyn Rise to wait any longer for the quality, healthy and safe homes that they deserve and for which they have been asking for a decade.