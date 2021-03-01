Howard schools superintendent: ‘We are ready’ for students, staff to return to classrooms | COMMENTARY

I understand that fear and uncertainty exists right now. I have read it in emails, I have heard it at Board of Education meetings and I have seen it in the community. These feelings are only natural, but I believe that as we take this next step toward normalcy, our students, staff and families will begin to experience the great benefits of being back in person, and fears will ease as they realize that the comprehensive health and safety measures that are in place are effective. I have heard from colleagues and families in other areas where students have returned to classrooms that, while the hybrid instructional model is far from ideal, it is a significant improvement over fully virtual learning, especially for those students who have been impacted the most.