The growing concentrations of poverty that exist in Howard County are not a result of decisions made by the school system. But this is our community’s reality, and one that educators must confront head-on in order to fully support each of our 59,000 children. We embrace our responsibility to educate every child and ensure that they graduate prepared to embark on a successful life filled with opportunities and fulfillment. It is indisputable that easing crowding and reducing high levels of poverty at a school benefits all students. Research also has shown us that greater diversity in schools has a positive impact on every child.