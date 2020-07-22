Jack Kavanagh: Claims against Howard County Detention Center are unfounded | COMMENTARY

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our detention center immediately implemented stringent protocols to keep inmates and staff safe. Non-violent inmates over the age of 60, or those with chronic medical conditions, were prioritized for release in which the final determination falls under the purview of the courts. Our center is at roughly 60% capacity, and our inmates are properly distanced from one another to prevent any potential spread of the virus. Inmates are all provided masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, in addition to undergoing daily temperature checks. These measures are in conjunction with other lengthy protocols we have been transparent about over the past few months.