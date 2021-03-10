Goldman: No going back from work-to-rule without better pay for Howard teachers | COMMENTARY

On Feb. 22, teachers in the Howard County Public School System began their work-to-rule action (“Howard teachers union disagrees with school system’s hybrid plan. Here’s what it is doing in response.” Feb. 19). The last time this happened was 1991 and sadly not much has changed. Let me explain what work-to-rule means, why I wholeheartedly support it, and why it may finally give teachers the salary increase and respect they deserve.
My wife is a Howard public school teacher, and we’ve been together since she started her career over two decades ago. Having a front-row seat for that long, I can verify that public school teachers are overworked, underpaid, stretched thin and underappreciated. I cannot think of another profession that can cumulatively match public school teaching in America in those four categories. Yet, on a daily basis, teachers continue to pour their heart and soul into their job at the expense of their families, friends and, most concerning, themselves.
Years ago, as new parents, my wife left for work too early to take our children to day care and worked too late to pick them up. She sacrificed family dinners and our children’s events for PTA meetings, after-school homework clubs and restaurant night fundraisers. Family vacations during the school year are out of the question, as that would create more work for my wife having to generate hour-by-hour lesson plans for a substitute. Over the years, I’ve asked my wife to work only the hours for which she is paid, to take some time off and to attend fewer optional school events. I eventually realized that is not how teachers are wired.
My wife, as most teachers, did not go into teaching for the salary, the accolades or long-term career growth; they became teachers because they are passionate about educating children. Over time, however, the system has taken advantage of that passion and pushed teachers to their limits, essentially to be on call 24/7. Leaders in the field of public education at the local and national levels have failed to address the growing crisis of pushing teachers to the breaking point. School boards (many of which have little experience in public education) for too long have failed to pay teachers for the hours they actually work and have allowed employment contracts to be trampled on.
“Teachers are underpaid” is not just a talking point: In Howard County, the starting salary for a 10-month teacher is $48,519, and the highest salary attainable, after earning a master’s, a doctorate and 25 years of service, is $104,874, according to the school system. So if a teacher works for 25 years, while earning a master’s and a doctorate, the best they can do over their career is increase their salary at the meager rate of $2,254 per year. That is a travesty.
I believe work-to-rule has the potential to change the public teaching profession.
Howard public school teachers work under an employment contract negotiated between the county Board of Education and the teachers union. This contract governs the daily hours for which teachers are paid (though many work far beyond those hours), requires a duty-free lunch (which rarely happens), and sets annual salaries solely based on years of service and degree, etc.
Over time, however, a gross misalignment has arisen between what teachers do every day and what is in their employment contract. For the first time in decades, Howard teachers under work-to-rule are working to the terms of their contract: 7.5 hours a day with a 30-minute, duty-free lunch break; restrictions on work before/after school hours; and no evening or weekend work.
Work-to-rule is not a strike. It is not designed to negatively impact students, and it’s not teachers throwing tantrums. Work-to-rule is not solely about the failure of a school system to create an adequate plan for a return to in-person education, nor is it solely about the failure to ensure teachers are vaccinated before returning to work. Work-to-rule is a strong statement against the system that, for decades, has piled up extreme expectations on teachers and failed to provide them with adequate compensation, resources, safety and respect.
My hope is there are two significant impacts from work-to-rule:
Impact 1: An informed public. Working only contracted hours will not allow teachers to accomplish all of the things they previously did. My wife usually works 10 to 12 hours a day, sometimes more. So limiting work to 7.5 hours per day is a massive adjustment and runs counter to her work ethic and commitment to her students.
I predict parents will instantly complain about the impact, the vast power of the teachers unions and say that teachers are just grumbling. The simple response to those who complain is: “We are simply working to the letter of our employment contract and the hours for which we are paid.”
Teachers now have the chance, thanks to work-to-rule, to enlighten parents about the details of their contract and the low number of hours for which they are paid. My hope is that, once enlightened, parents across the county and beyond will finally become outraged like I am at the system and school boards that have allowed expectations to govern teachers rather than the employment contract. If you are opposed to work-to-rule, aim your complaints at the county Board of Education, the Maryland State Department of Education and the public school system — not at the underpaid, hardworking public educators who are simply working to their contract.
Impact 2: We cannot go back. When work-to-rule ends, you will hear things like, “Phew! Teachers can finally get back to work!” and “Now that work-to-rule has ended, teachers can return to their normal working hours!” Any person talking about teachers “returning to normal” or “going back to the way it was” is actually asking teachers to volunteer several hours every single day, including evenings and weekends.
If your boss asked you to work several extra hours every day without pay, would you? So, the hidden gem of work-to-rule is that we can’t go back. Now that we have realigned teachers’ work to their contract, how does one argue to go back to the way it was? There is only one way to go back: increase teacher salaries.
If you want teachers to work 10, 12 or 14 hours a day with evening and weekend availability as they have been for years, then pay them for it. Offer teachers bonuses, overtime or financial/career incentives for excellent performance (not based on student performance but teaching performance).
If you want to help students, start by helping teachers. None of us should ever stop trying to increase appreciation for public school teachers, and we should all work to correct systemic abuses of their employment contract. That is the most effective way to help children in the public school system.
The writer is an Ellicott City resident and the husband of a Howard County Public School System teacher, parent of two Howard students and a graduate of the school system.