Goldman: No going back from work-to-rule without better pay for Howard teachers | COMMENTARY

My wife, as most teachers, did not go into teaching for the salary, the accolades or long-term career growth; they became teachers because they are passionate about educating children. Over time, however, the system has taken advantage of that passion and pushed teachers to their limits, essentially to be on call 24/7. Leaders in the field of public education at the local and national levels have failed to address the growing crisis of pushing teachers to the breaking point. School boards (many of which have little experience in public education) for too long have failed to pay teachers for the hours they actually work and have allowed employment contracts to be trampled on.