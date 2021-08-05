Every middle school aged child should be screened for heart issues | COMMENTARY

You probably have seen this arise on TV news, or read about it in the newspaper. A high school football or basketball player collapses mid-stride on the playing field and dies. This awful tragedy is often followed by the identification of other family members that also have this disease and are at risk. Fortunately, the treatment for those who never had a cardiac event is taking a daily beta-blocker pill. For those who do experience a cardiac event, an implanted cardiac defibrillator is more likely.