Flowers: Howard County community needs to address ‘growing cancer’ of racism | COMMENTARY

What residents should demand is for government officials to create a structure that can end this right away. All infractions, large or small, should be confronted and itemized because when they are unchecked, they allow hate to fester and grow. The actions are bad enough, but the greater insult is that the leadership we have elected to serve and protect us — and most importantly our children — stands to the side and talks about justice, equity, diversity and inclusion while doing nothing to empower the community toward a different way to embrace understanding and mutual respect. Instead, there is delay and hope that the issues magically disappear or are forgotten.