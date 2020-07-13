Sergio España: Howard County needs to end its contract with ICE | COMMENTARY

The COVID-19 pandemic and the detention center’s and ICE’s response to prevent its spread within the facility are further evidence that Howard County should just end its contract with ICE. Nationally, ICE has failed those people in its custody: There are more than 900 people in immigration detention who are positive for COVID-19. In the Howard County Detention Center, three staff members, including a nurse, have contracted COVID-19. No more should have to contract the virus, and certainly no one should die from it.