Howard County officials are committed to Asian American and Pacific Islander community | COMMENTARY

This past year, Howard County’s first AAPI work group was established by executive order, activating AAPI business, organizational leaders and community members. The work group, comprised of 27 members of all major ethnic backgrounds, has not only programmed events but took an immediate stance on the burglaries that hit AAPI businesses around the Chinese New Year. The work group also listened to the testimony of a County Council staff member who was tasked with monitoring a recent Racial Equity Task Force public hearing in which a member of the community made racist comments against immigrants. However, an overwhelming majority of the work group determined the staffer wasn’t supporting the comments. The staffer’s character stood out, and the work group voted to provide a statement against Asian hate.