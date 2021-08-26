Sen. Van Hollen is taking on the national flood crisis | COMMENTARY

Flash floods, river floods and coastal floods have become more common and notorious for causing tremendous damage. In 2018, Ellicott City experienced a devastating flood and its second “1,000-year storm” in two years. These 1,000-year storms are supposed to be rare because they only have a one-tenth of a 1% chance of occurrence in any given year. It is not a surprise that the damage caused by these events was significant. The initial cost estimates for damages exceeded $10.5 million, yet the state only received $4.5 million from the federal government.