Howard County Executive Calvin Ball: Focusing on education now is an investment in future generations | COMMENTARY

School construction and renovation has been a priority of our administration since taking office, with an average of more than $58 million in county funding being provided per year to support school capital efforts. This level of funding is an average annual increase of nearly 25% over the previous four years, allowing the school system to begin construction of its top three priority projects — the Talbott Springs Elementary School replacement (projected to open in September 2022), the new 13th county high school (projected to open in September 2023) and the Hammond High School renovation and addition (projected to open in December 2023). When completed, these critical projects will provide additional capacity for nearly 2,400 students combined by the end of 2023.