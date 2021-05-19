County Executive Calvin Ball: Howard’s path forward relies on continued vaccination against COVID | COMMENTARY

Last week was full of good news signaling there is hope on the horizon that we’re getting closer to ending the coronavirus pandemic. As Howard County leads in vaccination efforts across Maryland, we are encouraged by our COVID-19 metrics that continue to trend dramatically downward, indicating less virus in our community.
What’s become clearer over the past few months is that vaccinations are our most important tool as we journey on the road to recovery. As more and more of our community is vaccinated, we can get back to what we love — like celebrating our graduating seniors.
For our students, parents and educators, this past year has been difficult and we’re looking forward to properly celebrating the incredible accomplishments of our Class of 2021 as they look toward their futures. Just last week, we announced increased attendance for this year’s commencements at Merriweather Post Pavilion, and we look forward to a joyful celebration with our graduates and their loved ones.
Commencements are just the beginning of what’s possible when our community unites to end this pandemic. If we can reach more of our neighbors and encourage them to get their vaccinations, our summer will look more like normal. We can gather with our neighbors for the Fourth of July, enjoy concerts at Merriweather, and live our daily lives without the fear of spreading COVID-19 to our friends and family. Like many of our Howard County parents, students and educators, I’m looking forward to our children and educators safely returning to our school buildings full-time this fall. To guarantee a more normal school year this fall, we all need to get vaccinated.
The progress we’ve made to get to this point is thanks to the united work of our residents and businesses who have followed public health guidance to keep our community safe. Howard County knows how to work together, and I’m optimistic that if we continue to look out for one another and do our part, we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all.
More than 75% of residents older than 16 have received their first vaccine dose, and approximately 60% of residents older than 16 are fully vaccinated. We vaccinated our health care workers, educators, child care providers and older adults as fast as our vaccine supply allowed.
As a broader section of the population became eligible, we quickly scaled up our vaccination efforts and communicated the quickest ways for our community to get their shots. Many of our residents who were eager to get their shots are now fully vaccinated.
We didn’t stop there. We deployed our Mobile Integrated Community Health team to administer vaccines in homes for our developmentally disabled and other vulnerable community members.
Our health department and partners have administered more than 86,000 vaccine doses, many to harder-to-reach communities.
We are now refocusing our efforts on our younger residents and those who are harder to reach. Last week also brought the good news that the Food and Drug Administration lowered the age for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 12, a move that gives protection to thousands more in our community.
For many parents, getting your child vaccinated might be an easy choice, but if you have questions or concerns, be sure to learn more about the vaccine from CDC.gov, our health department website at vaccine.howardcountymd.gov or other trusted sources such like your pediatrician.
Vaccines save lives and protect us and our loved ones, but vaccination also works better when we do it together. We’ve already made such great progress in Howard County, and our next step is to make vaccines more accessible, especially for our young adults and children.
Wherever you are heading, we have a place for you to get vaccinated. During the next month, we have a long list of clinics scheduled at convenient sites throughout Howard County. We’ll be at businesses, apartment buildings, schools, restaurants and more. It’s never been easier to get vaccinated. If you’re ready to put this virus behind us, for our daily lives in Howard County to look more like it did before COVID-19, then we’ve got to get vaccinated.
I’m more hopeful every day of what the future holds for Howard County and Maryland. Our community has made so many sacrifices during this pandemic to protect one another. As we turn the corner toward normal, I hope we’ll continue in that spirit and remember the collective power we have when we work together.
