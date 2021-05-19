County Executive Calvin Ball: Howard’s path forward relies on continued vaccination against COVID | COMMENTARY

Commencements are just the beginning of what’s possible when our community unites to end this pandemic. If we can reach more of our neighbors and encourage them to get their vaccinations, our summer will look more like normal. We can gather with our neighbors for the Fourth of July, enjoy concerts at Merriweather, and live our daily lives without the fear of spreading COVID-19 to our friends and family. Like many of our Howard County parents, students and educators, I’m looking forward to our children and educators safely returning to our school buildings full-time this fall. To guarantee a more normal school year this fall, we all need to get vaccinated.