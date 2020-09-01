Letters: Masks should still be worn even playing in outdoor basketball league; and more from readers | READER COMMENTARY

I understand that there are some privacy concerns, but it is indeed permissible under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act to record classes as long as only the teacher is recorded. Our school system is risking a loss of federal funding by driving parents out of the school system with their belligerent attitude toward community members. There is a culture of disdain for working families and taxpayers at HCPSS. We have to respect the taxpayers and working families of Howard County by working to build consensus toward innovative educational solutions that meet the needs of the public rather than insult them.