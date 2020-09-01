Letters: Masks should still be worn even playing in outdoor basketball league; and more from readers | READER COMMENTARY

Masks still needed during outdoor basketball
Good on the folks who have started the Wintarian Athletics Blacktop Basketball League (Aug. 13), but unless these guys are in the bubble, like the NBA, I can’t see any rationale for playing basketball right now without masks. And yes, it’s tough to “hoop” while wearing masks, but aren’t the players a danger to themselves and everyone with whom they come in contact?
Richard Briggs
Columbia
Time for change at the Board of Education
The suggestion by a Howard County Public School System staff member to hard-working families and taxpayers who work full time during the day and may need an asynchronous option to flexibly teach their kids outside of work hours to “just homeschool your kids” is an insult to every Howard County taxpayer and community member.
I understand that there are some privacy concerns, but it is indeed permissible under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act to record classes as long as only the teacher is recorded. Our school system is risking a loss of federal funding by driving parents out of the school system with their belligerent attitude toward community members. There is a culture of disdain for working families and taxpayers at HCPSS. We have to respect the taxpayers and working families of Howard County by working to build consensus toward innovative educational solutions that meet the needs of the public rather than insult them.
This election, I am running for Board of Education in District 2 to represent the working families and hard-working taxpayers who have been ignored by the school board. If I am elected, I will not allow this culture of disdain toward our community members to continue. I will immediately make a motion to begin asynchronous learning just like other jurisdictions such as Harford County. We cannot afford to roll the dice any longer like we’ve done in the past when it comes to voting. Time for a change at the Board of Education!
Larry Pretlow II
Columbia
The writer is a District 2 candidate for the Howard County Board of Education.
