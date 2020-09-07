Howard County receives nearly $1 million in federal funds for tree planting initiative

Howard County has received nearly $1 million in federal funding for the Planting the Future Initiative, the Maryland congressional delegation announced Friday.
The allocated money from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is part of a larger $3.9 million Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund to strengthen the state’s environmental infrastructure and improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay.
According to the county, the $999,202 will go toward supporting the county’s Office of Community Sustainability and the Department of Recreation and Parks. Specifically, the money will fund a full-time restoration coordinator for a 30-month period in Howard County.
“Through this grant, the county can truly increase environmental restoration and green job opportunities within Central Maryland. This funding will also allow Howard County, in partnership with the Greater Baltimore Wilderness Coalition, to build on existing workforce training programs to establish a more comprehensive, regional, green workforce training program with our neighboring jurisdictions,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement.
“We’re grateful to our congressional delegation for supporting this opportunity to build on our initiatives and work toward a cleaner and more sustainable environment.”
The Planting the Future initiative, organized by the Greater Baltimore Wilderness Coalition, aims to triple tree planting numbers over three years in Howard County, Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore.
According to the county, the money will also be used to assist existing programs within the Department of Recreation and Parks, including the Stream ReLeaf and Turf to Trees programs. The county said it plans to increase the number of trees planted per year from 2,500 to 7,500.
“Our naturalists are ready and eager to help as the county begins to carry out these projects on an even greater scale,” Raul Delerme, director of rec and parks, said in a statement.