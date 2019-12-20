Howard High School in Ellicott City remains the county’s most populated school, according to official enrollment numbers for the 2019-20 academic year.
More than 1,900 Howard High students were counted for attendance on the last Friday in September. Nearby, Ellicott City’s Long Reach and Columbia’s Mt. Hebron produced the next largest student populations with both a few short of 1,700 students.
Yearly, Howard schools official enrollment date is Sept. 30. However, schools were closed this past Sept. 30 because of Rosh Hashana and so, the official enrollment date sent to the state education department was Sept. 27.
The system’s target capacity for its 77 schools is 90% to 110% capacity.
In November, the school board approved a redistricting plan to move more than 5,400 students to different schools in an effort to balance socioeconomic levels and school capacity.
Vice chairwoman Vicky Cutroneo said during the process, “I think we missed our chance to actually help Howard [High] by not redistricting in the past.”
Official Howard schools enrollment numbers span from kindergarten through grade 12. Elementary schools with preschool programs do not count those students in the official count.
Fulton Elementary had 1,021 students accounted for Sept. 27, with fellow elementary schools Veterans, Waverly and Pointers Run closely following in the upper 800s. At the other end, with 387 students, Stevens Forest’s population is the smallest, with West Friendship, Jeffers Hill and Longfellow all under 425 students.
At the middle school level, Ellicott Mills has the greatest population with 909 students, while Harper’s Choice and Oakland Mills are right under 500 students total.
High school Sept. 27 enrollment
- Atholton: 1,460 students
- Centennial: 1,597 students
- Glenelg: 1,197 students
- Hammond: 1,394 students
- Howard: 1,910 students
- Long Reach: 1,696 students
- Marriotts Ridge: 1,472 students
- Mt. Hebron: 1,695 students
- Oakland Mills: 1,246 students
- Reservoir: 1,624 students
- River Hill: 1,378 students
- Wilde Lake: 1,351 students
On Tuesday, the school board received a class size report for the 2019-20 academic year. According to the report, systemwide there are no more than 33 students in a classroom.
The highest classroom sizes for all grade levels is: 24 kindergarten students; 25 first and second graders; up to 31 students in grades three through five and all middle schools average between 22 to 25 students in a class.
High school data is broken down by subject areas, focusing on freshman and sophomore English classes, Algebra I, Geometry and Algebra II. There is comparative data for English, science, math, social studies and world languages classes.