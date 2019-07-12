Howard County police officer released from hospital after collision

Howard County Police Officer Michael Marino, who was injured after his vehicle was struck by a car Thursday morning, has been released from the hospital, the department said Friday.
A 13-year veteran of the department who patrols the Ellicott City area, Marino was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after the collision. He was released Thursday night, a department news release said.
Marino responded to a minor accident on the ramp from Route 100 westbound to Route 29 northbound. He was in the vehicle’s driver’s seat with emergency lights activated, according to the release, and was stopped in the right lane to divert traffic. His vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser, police say.
The driver PT Cruiser, 24-year-old Bianca Taylor of Rosedale, the only one in the car, was treated for minor injuries at St. Agnes Hospital and released, the release said. Police have conducted a preliminary investigation and believe Taylor was at-fault in the collision, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, police say.
Howard County Police remind drivers that Maryland’s Move Over law requires drivers approaching a stopped emergency or service vehicle with red, yellow or amber flashing to, when possible, move over a lane or slow to a reasonable speed.
The law stipulates that failure to move over can result in a $110 fine and one point on the driver’s license. If a crash occurs because of the violation, it’s a $150 fine and three points on the driver’s license.