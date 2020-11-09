Anne Arundel driver injured in October collision in Columbia dies

An Anne Arundel County driver who was injured in a collision late last month in Columbia has died, the Howard County Police Department announced Monday.
Richard Cager, 61, of Severn, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tracker westbound on Little Patuxent Parkway approaching Cedar Lane just before 1 p.m. Oct. 29 when the vehicle was struck by a 2019 Chrysler 300 traveling northbound on Cedar Lane through the intersection, police said. Debris from the collision also struck a nearby bicyclist.
The driver of the Chrysler and the bicyclist were not injured, police said.
Cager was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in critical condition and died at the hospital due to his injuries on Saturday.
Through preliminary investigation, police said Cager was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes through a red light when the vehicle was struck.
Howard police said the investigation is ongoing.