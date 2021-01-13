Del. Reid Novotny sworn in to Maryland General Assembly to represent Howard and Carroll, reflects on first day

In the moments leading up to Novotny’s swearing-in, his 9-year-old daughter, Vienna, was fixed behind a laptop screen, attending virtual school in Howard County. Vienna turned her laptop camera, showing her teachers and classmates the State House walls that surrounded her as class began. The ability to go to school and be present for the swearing-in just moments apart is one Novtony recognizes as only possible in the world of the coronavirus pandemic.