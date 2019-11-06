Binder is looking forward to showcasing the talents of some of the finest actors and actresses at Reservoir High School. Angelo Harrington II and Benjamin Sutton will share the lead role supported by Brooke Miller, Sara Ring, Isaiah Dunn and Darryl Suber. Other characters will be played by Juliana Belt, Emily Palmerton, Helena Barsotti, Allison Comising and Nelson Chen. Completing the cast will be Nadeja Jackson, Caleb Dockendorf, Ethan Pollock, Marcus Ragsdale, Elias Howe and Doreen Maleta. Mark your calendar for Nov. 21 through 23, when the curtains open. Go to rhsstage.booktix.com to find out the name of the play and to purchase your tickets for $12 each. You can get the latest information by following the troupe on Instagram at reservoir_theatre.