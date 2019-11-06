Happy fall! The weather is cooling down and it will be time for holiday preparations and shopping before you know it.
The St. Francis Christmas Bazaar will be Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities for kids, gourmet coffee selections, visits with Santa, fabulous craft vendors and the largest silent auction I have ever seen will all be there. You are sure to find something for that special someone so bring a friend to shop with you.
Autumn also means the Reservoir Drama Club is ready to present its fall play. This year’s “mystery play” has themes of autism awareness and was a Tony Award-winning play on Broadway as well as a New York Times best seller. The club has official confirmation that it cannot mention the title of the play in newspaper publications, according to Jessica Binder, play director, as it is being produced in Washington, D.C., professionally.
Binder is looking forward to showcasing the talents of some of the finest actors and actresses at Reservoir High School. Angelo Harrington II and Benjamin Sutton will share the lead role supported by Brooke Miller, Sara Ring, Isaiah Dunn and Darryl Suber. Other characters will be played by Juliana Belt, Emily Palmerton, Helena Barsotti, Allison Comising and Nelson Chen. Completing the cast will be Nadeja Jackson, Caleb Dockendorf, Ethan Pollock, Marcus Ragsdale, Elias Howe and Doreen Maleta. Mark your calendar for Nov. 21 through 23, when the curtains open. Go to rhsstage.booktix.com to find out the name of the play and to purchase your tickets for $12 each. You can get the latest information by following the troupe on Instagram at reservoir_theatre.
A few years ago, I learned about the incredible history of Savage when it was a Christmas town and wrote an article about it. I learned so much by researching and talking with local people who remembered this time in the town’s past. I can promise that you will be captivated if you come to the next meeting of the Savage Historical Society on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.
C. Hengen will present “When Savage was a Christmas Village — The Years of Santa Heim.” Come to the side entry of the Faith and Ministry Center off of Foundry Street in Savage. The meeting is free and open to the public. Call 301-725-1241 or 301-805-0891 if you have more questions.