Two men injured in double shooting in Columbia over the weekend, Howard County police say

Howard County police are investigating a nonfatal double shooting that occurred Saturday in Columbia, the department announced over the weekend.
Officers were called to the 5600 block of Cedar Lane at 8:29 p.m. for a report that two people had been shot outside, Howard police said.
The two men were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries, according to police.
Police said they are looking into whether those involved were known to one another, and the investigation is ongoing.
The incident occurred about 4 miles away from and less than 24 hours before a fatal shooting in Columbia on Sunday afternoon.
Howard police said officers were called to the 9600 block of Basket Ring Road just before 2:40 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. When officers arrived at the Oakland Mills neighborhood scene, police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds; he died at the scene.
The man was not identified by police, and the department said the investigation is in the “early stage” and that no suspect information was available Sunday.
Anyone with information on either shooting should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.