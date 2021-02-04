Howard County school system to have new start times when hybrid learning begins March 1

All school start times will be 20 minutes later than they were when students were last in school buildings in March 2020. Elementary schools will start between 8:35 and 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin between 8 and 8:45 a.m., and the first bell for all 12 high schools will be 7:45 a.m. Elementary and middle schools will start at different times to maximize bus route efficiency.