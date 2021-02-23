Howard Board of Education adds mental health positions to budget to assist school resource officer program

The changes made Monday, however, do not decide the fate of the school resource officer — or SRO — program. That vote is expected to happen before April 29, when the board will decide whether to approve a revised agreement — a memorandum of understanding — between the school system and the police department for the SRO program. There is also pending legislation in the Maryland General Assembly — filed by Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, who represents Howard County in District 13 — to remove SROs statewide.