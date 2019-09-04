New student member of the Howard County Board of Education will work to ‘inspire’

When Allison Alston was running to be the student member of the county Board of Education, she wanted to be seen as someone who is real — not just another Howard County student who gets straight A’s.
Alston, 17, got her message across when she was elected in April to be the next Howard County student member of the board.
For the Reservoir High School senior, student voice is the most important voice.
“I believe it [a student’s voice] is one of the most important voices in Howard County because our youth is the future, whether or not people want to come to terms with that, our youth are the future and so, to be able to represent our youth and to be the voice to help to nurture them, build up the strong community they need to prosper in, I definitely fell in love with that idea,” Alston said.
All county public middle and high school students were eligible to vote in the election Alston won. In this position, she’s effectively the student voice for the 77-school district as well as the nearly 57,400 students.
In March, Alston was chosen as a finalist for the position at a student-run convention at Wilde Lake High School. The race was winnowed from 14 candidates to two at the convention after 132 student delegates, representing middle and high schools throughout the county, cast their votes.
It was at the same convention a year earlier when Alston was inspired to run for the student member position.
A spoken word artist, Alston shares her messages of hope, encouragement, moral values and pretty much anything else through her poetry.
“Growing up in the church and under the influence of my father really showed me just the impact of words, the impact words can have and how powerful they are,” she said.
Alston performed spoken word as her closing remarks at the convention when she was chosen as a finalist. A portion of her remarks stressed her belief in student voice:
“But I strongly believe that as students, we should have a say in the decisions
that affect us day by day
and so with teamwork and communication
you and I will be on the same page in
what goes on at the Board of Education
as your representation
with your recommendation
and with all my qualifications
we will work together on the Board of Education.”
Maryland’s 24 public school districts have a student member, as does the State Board of Education. Approved in 1985, the state board’s student member is appointed by the governor and is able to vote on all matters except those pertaining to appeals or personnel.
In Howard County, the student member can vote on all issues except those pertaining to the school budget, personnel or other restricted matters, including union employment contracts and school redistricting.
The Howard County school system is in the middle of creating a redistricting plan for the 2020-21 school year. Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano presented his recommendations last month, which include moving nearly 7,400 students into different schools. The school board will work through Martirano’s recommendations for the next three months and vote on a final plan in November.
Alston is succeeding a River Hill High School graduate, Ambika Siddabathula, as the student member.
“I think Allison is already doing a wonderful job. She’s going to a lot of events and networking with parents and students,” Siddabathula said.
While Alston will not be able to vote on the pending redistricting plan, Siddabathula stressed that it is still important for her and future student members to not stay silent.
“It’s very important that we don’t keep quiet even though we can’t vote on issues,” Siddabathula said.
Siddabathula also stressed it’s important for the student member to listen carefully to what is being proposed as the decisions “impact us greatly.”
“If the [student member] does express their decisions and opinions [about redistricting], then their role as student member will be heightened to some extent because this is an issue the students are looking at,” she said.
Siddabathula, 18, is attending a seven-year medical program at the New York Institute of Technology where she will earn bachelor’s and doctorate degrees. She plans to become a child psychiatrist.
Carrying on mental health awareness
During her term, Siddabathula was able to raise awareness on student mental health, a topic she is very passionate about.
In May, she held a mental health forum where students were able to have safe conversations about mental health, learn stress-relieving strategies, and learn about the resources and support available in the school system.
“This year, we were able to start the discussion and get students and community members thinking on what we can do better to improve students' mental health, because when we feel confident and ready, we are able to tackle anything that is thrown our way,” Siddabathula said.
She would like to see Alston and future student members “continue the legacy of mental health” by having more forums and raising awareness.
Alston also is concerned about student mental health and is looking forward to continuing the forum.
“It’s very important — it shouldn’t stop after one year,” she said.
She also wants to look at ways to get to know students better and to have more opportunities to learn about them outside of the classroom.
During her campaign, she stuck to a phrase Martirano is known to say a lot: “To teach a child well, you must know a child well.”
Alston said she focused on and will continue to stress relationship-building between herself and all Howard students.
“One of the most important things in being a leader is knowing who you are helping out and they know you as well,” she said.
Alston also said she is focusing on helping the school system address the disproportionate suspension rates among students.
Last year, students who were enrolled in the free and reduced-price meals program, those who receive special education services, and black and Hispanic students were suspended at higher rates than other students, according to school discipline data.
‘I need you as a guiding light’
For this year’s back-to-school kickoff events at Howard’s 12 county high schools, Martirano wanted Alston to give the opening remarks. Last year, he led with a teacher’s voice, but this time around he wanted a student’s voice to be heard.
Alston gave a spoken word performance comparing the science behind light and how teachers need to be the guiding light for students.
Excerpts of her performance included:
“The world revolves around the sun’s light,
And the success of students revolves around your aptitude for a good attitude, fortitude, magnitude and attitude,
The success of our student revolves around you”
“I need you as a guiding light to charge me
So when I finally leave my school
I am a light that someone else can see.”
Alston’s performance received a standing ovation from teachers and staff.
“She is phenomenal introducing the message to our teachers,” Martirano said. “Through the voice of a student is critical.”
Martirano is no stranger to Alston’s spoken word performances. He heard her perform two years ago at a black history ceremony at Reservoir High and this past spring at a local church event.
Martirano said he has made a point to not only listen to students but use their thoughts, opinions and frustrations when making effective decisions for the school system.
“This is the most important part of my work. Interacting with kids and listening to the thoughts of children,” he said in an interview in July.
“The [school] system definitely, 100% values student voice,” Siddabathula said.
On working with the other board members, Siddabathula said, “The adult board members are so nice and willing to listen and change their perspective on an issue depending on how the students view it.”
Alston is taking classes this fall at Howard Community College through the school system’s JumpStart program. Upon her high school graduation, she plans to major in human geography in college.
She sings in Reservoir’s concert choir and plays the cello; she is a member of the chamber orchestra and concert orchestra. She is also the president of Reservoir’s music honors society, a member of Delta Scholars and the Black Student Union, and is a manager of the girls varsity lacrosse team.
“For the next year, I’m looking forward to inspiring people,” Alston said.