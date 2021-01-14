Howard County hires first equity and restorative practices manager to strengthen community relationships

“Dr. Boston’s position was created specifically to identify practices or policies needed to ensure equity and [to] develop strategic community partnerships centered around this work,” Ball said in a statement. “Understanding the huge undertaking of this position, we ensured Dr. Boston would be able to make a long-term impact by establishing it in the Office of Human Rights and Equity. We have the opportunity to be a model for other jurisdictions and set a precedence of continued evolvement and growth.”