Stephen Liggett-Creel was named the new director of the Howard County Department of Social Services on Monday by County Executive Calvin Ball and Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Lourdes Padilla.
Liggett-Creel previously served as the chief of staff for the Prince George’s County Department of Social Services from 2014 to 2019.
“To truly move toward my vision of a thriving community, our DSS plays a critical role in working on social determinants of health and providing services to move families toward self-sufficiency and resiliency,” Ball said in a news release. “Stephen has the expertise and leadership to work together with many partners at the non-profit campus to bring transformative change for all."
The Maryland Department of Human Services jointly appoints county directors alongside the county executive in each of the 24 counties in the state.
Howard’s Department of Social Services provides services for county residents including child and adult protective services, medical assistance, employment support, food supplement programs, family preservation, temporary cash and emergency assistance, according to the release.
Liggett-Creel replaces Karen Butler, who left the position in July, according to her LinkedIn profile. She had been in the role since November 2012.