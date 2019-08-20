Howard hires former Montgomery County official as new County Council administrator

Since 2002, Feldmark had worked in many facets of Howard County government. Between 2002 and 2006, she worked as a special assistant for the Howard County Council, according to her state biography page. Between 2006 and 2014, she worked in former County Executive Ken Ulman’s administration including as his chief of staff in his last term. Starting in 2014, she served as the council administrator, a role that calls for helping lawmakers through legislative and bureaucratic processes.