Most important is the daily on-call nature of the firefighters and emergency medical crew at Station 3. These men and women are always at the ready for us and have demonstrated once again how responsive and invaluable the fire department members are to our community. During 2019 the members of West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department responded to hundreds of fire incidents and even more emergency medical incidents. The members of Station 3 continue to look out for our community in the selfless way in which they always have. Thank you from all of us in West Friendship.