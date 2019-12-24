“I can show you the world, shining, shimmering splendid.” So go the magical lyrics of “A Whole New World.” And a wondrous place indeed was the standing-room-only auditorium at Triadelphia Ridge Elementary on Dec. 12, when the school was filled with the wonders of “Aladdin."
Kaitlyn Kennedy shined as Jasmine along with the stellar cast and crew who delighted all in attendance. Stylist Carol St. Leger, who earlier in the day had styled Kaitlyn’s Jasmine braid, rushed to attend the performance and deemed it “a wonderful carpet ride.”
Down the road at Mount View Middle School, sixth-grade trombone player Eric Andrews could be overheard extolling a great shout out of appreciation for his Concert Band instructor Mr. Sindler. More kudos for the Mount View Middle School community, as it was recently named a Maryland Blue Ribbon School. The Falcon community is thrilled to be one of six Maryland public schools recognized by the Maryland State Department of Education.
Many thanks to the members of the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department for all they do and have done for our community this year. Whether it was the joyful sounds of Santa atop a bright red fire engine during the neighborhood holiday drives through town, or the fervor of the fundraising events this year with a fall flea market or the Toys for Tots campaign, the volunteers and the auxiliary are always on the job.
Most important is the daily on-call nature of the firefighters and emergency medical crew at Station 3. These men and women are always at the ready for us and have demonstrated once again how responsive and invaluable the fire department members are to our community. During 2019 the members of West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department responded to hundreds of fire incidents and even more emergency medical incidents. The members of Station 3 continue to look out for our community in the selfless way in which they always have. Thank you from all of us in West Friendship.
The stars were aligned for Stardoc Joel Goodman and his band of Celestial Searchers when they celebrated the last meeting of 2019 with a discussion of the historic and astronomical perspective of the Star of Bethlehem.
Condolences to the family of Carol Lucas, who passed away in early December. Carol’s daughter, Jennifer Blizzard Sisk, was not only a longtime caregiver to her mother but a devoted daughter beyond compare.
Happy new year to all in the West Friendship community. Without you, and your constant reel of family, school, Scout, business, church, civic and community activities this column couldn’t exist. Keep the news coming. Your neighbors love to hear all about who’s doing what. I wish all in West Friendship a new year full of peace and promise.