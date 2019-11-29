Locals Ed Kidera, Cecelia Battle, Antonia Ramis Miguel and Chris Guercio were recently the featured artists during the opening of the HorseSpirit Arts Gallery’s “The Warmth Inside.”
Warm indeed, with beautiful fused glass, whimsical wired metal, vivid oils on canvas and the splendid, bold, funky, Zing By Cecilia jewelry of Clarksville artist Cecelia Battle.
The show runs through Dec. 1, with an artist talk closing reception on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. HorseSpirit Arts Gallery is in the Cotton Shed Building at the Savage Mill, 8600 Foundry St.
More splendor in the glass this holiday weekend.
Run, don’t walk, to Sally and Shannon Stevens’ Saturday after Thanksgiving Sunroom Studios Home Show, which features the exquisite handmade jewelry that has become synonymous with the mother-daughter artisan duo. The Stevens will welcome folks to the studio from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1. Interested? Email Sally at sunroomstudios@aol.com for directions and particulars on the show and sale.
Book lovers delight. Erin Matthews of Books with a Past in Glenwood, offers tons of literary deals on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Thanksgiving Sunday.
Further holiday wonder on Saturday, Dec. 7, will be the Lighting of the Museum Christmas Tree at the Howard County Farm Heritage Museum, just across from the Howard County Fairgrounds, at 12985 Frederick Road in West Friendship.
Carolers, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, sweets, treats, holiday shopping venue, a tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m., and the famed holiday train garden setup will all take place on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15, from noon to 3 p.m. The museum is always decked out beautifully during the holiday season. Come on out.
Pictures with Saint Nicholas, hayrides, a build-your-own Advent Wreath session and craft-making workshop, snacks, cider, a bonfire and more – that’s what planned for Saturday, Nov. 30, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Shrine of Saint Anthony during an Advent Family Festival. Bring the family for this meaningful activity.
Mark your calendar for Dec. 7 and 8, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., when the Greccio Living Nativity will be in place at the Shrine of St. Anthony, 12290 Folly Quarter Road. Join the Franciscan Friars, along with the members of the St. Louis Catholic Church Youth Ministry, as they commemorate the birth of Jesus in the manner of St. Francis of Assisi in the little town of Greccio, Italy.
Legend has it that the Christmas Creche or Nativity scene, as it is commonly called, began in Italy in 1223 when St. Francis of Assisi recreated the Bethlehem scene at Greccio.
The service of prayers, Christmas carols and a living Nativity will take place in the Red Barn, (in the chapel if there is inclement weather). Following the Nativity, guests are invited to enjoy refreshments of hot cocoa and cookies. A free event for all in the family.
Thanksgiving at the Rochell and Melvina Brown home is expected to be a day of joy. The Brown’s recently welcomed their 11th grandchild, Theodore William Brown, on Nov. 8. Theo’s parents, Renard and Carly, and big brother Mason, will be among the family gathered for a Thanksgiving filled with laughter, a traditional feast and prayers of gratitude.