Mark your calendar for Dec. 7 and 8, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., when the Greccio Living Nativity will be in place at the Shrine of St. Anthony, 12290 Folly Quarter Road. Join the Franciscan Friars, along with the members of the St. Louis Catholic Church Youth Ministry, as they commemorate the birth of Jesus in the manner of St. Francis of Assisi in the little town of Greccio, Italy.