Marriotts Ridge High School senior Julia Andrews is under the sea and over the moon to be performing in the fall production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a fun-filled prequel to the beloved “Peter Pan.”
Julia’s exotic role is that of Hawking Clam, child of Fighting Prawn and Sweet and Sour Shrimp, all of the Mollusk Clan. That’s just a preview of the fun in store with such fanciful characters in this evocative and fast-paced adventure on the high seas and on a faraway island. Peter and his mysterious friend Molly overcome bands of pirates and thieves in their quest to keep a fantastical secret safe and to save the world from evil.
The delightful show is set for Nov. 13, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/MRHS-PETER or may be purchased at the door. Marriotts Ridge High is at 12100 Woodford Drive.
The Bazaar of Churches is set for Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Lisbon Fire Hall, 1330 Woodbine Road. Candy, crafts, cheese balls, baked goods, raffles and more.
The Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks deer management program schedule includes a bow and shotgun managed deer hunting session on Nov. 19 at the Alpha Ridge Park and shotgun only on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at West Friendship Park. This effort helps maintain a stable, balanced white-tailed deer population in our parks, where deer browsing has been shown to reduce biodiversity. The managed hunt program gives specially screened and selected hunters daytime access to area parks. The parks are closed for any other uses during the managed hunts. For information on this program, call the Department of Recreation and Parks at 410-313-1675.
The Peak Building Materials Auction comes back to the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. Large building materials are on the auction block. Hardwood, kitchen, bathroom, windows, molding, trim, tile, ceiling fans, you name it — all you need for your home project.
Run, don’t walk, to Sally and Shannon Stevens’ Saturday after Thanksgiving’ Sunroom Studios Home Show, which features the exquisite handmade jewelry that has become synonymous with the mother-daughter artisan duo. The Stevens’ will welcome folks to the studio from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 30.
Interested? Email Sally at sunroomstudios@aol.com for directions and particulars on the show and sale.