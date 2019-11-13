The Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks deer management program schedule includes a bow and shotgun managed deer hunting session on Nov. 19 at the Alpha Ridge Park and shotgun only on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at West Friendship Park. This effort helps maintain a stable, balanced white-tailed deer population in our parks, where deer browsing has been shown to reduce biodiversity. The managed hunt program gives specially screened and selected hunters daytime access to area parks. The parks are closed for any other uses during the managed hunts. For information on this program, call the Department of Recreation and Parks at 410-313-1675.