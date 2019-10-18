Fall fairs and festivals are beginning to fill up weekends.
Mark your calendar for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 when Saint James United Methodist Church presents its 12th Holiday Bazaar and Flea Market. Saint James is at 12470 Old Frederick Road in Marriottsville. Holiday decorations, tasty treats, baked goods, hot breakfast and lunch fare and craft vendors galore will be available. The Camp Hope Christmas Room is always a favorite with gently-used holiday and household items.
Similarly, the Bazaar of Churches is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Lisbon Fire Hall, 1330 Woodbine Road. Candy, crafts, cheese balls, baked goods, raffles and more.
One more time. The West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department food truck evening is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 with dozens of food truck specialties for all in the family. Come out with a hungry appetite and a wonderful opportunity to see community friends.
A bag of candy to share and a flashlight are the only admission requirement for kids and their families during the Shrine of St. Anthony’s A Night with the Saints event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The beautiful grounds of the shrine at 12290 Folly Quarter Road provide the setting for an evening in which kids are asked to come dressed up as their favorite saint or Biblical figure.
The evening starts with a 6:30 p.m. Mass, followed by a Meet the Saints session and finishes up with a family bonfire at 8:30 p.m. For questions or to RSVP, call 410-531-2800.
Eight buildings worth of construction and landscaping equipment are part of the loot during the Fall Equipment Auction on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. at the Howard County Fairgrounds.
Roy Gregory and associates promise something for everyone during this huge sale, five acres worth actually, which includes lawn and garden equipment, cars, boats, golf carts, snowplows, antique woodworking tools and more.
Sad, but true. The deer we love have often become the deer we disdain. The Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks Deer Management Program schedule includes a bow and shotgun managed deer hunting session Oct. 17 and Nov. 19 at the Alpha Ridge Park and shotgun only on Oct. 22, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at West Friendship Park.
This effort helps maintain a stable, balanced white-tailed deer population in our parks, where deer browsing has been shown to reduce biodiversity. The managed hunt program gives specially-screened and selected hunters daytime access to area parks. The parks are closed for any other uses during the managed hunts. For information on this program, call the Department of Recreation and Parks at 410-313-1675.