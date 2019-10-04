“It’s really going to be a day of unlimited fun for the entire family,” said parishioner Nancy Janson, referencing the Saint James United Methodist Church Fall Festival.
Saturday will feature pumpkin painting, scarecrow make-and-take sessions, food galore, music, vendors, face painting, games, giveaways, photo booth, prize drawings and a fire truck tour from 2 to 4 p.m. Fire prevention hats will be given to the kids. This is a community event for fun and for catching up with neighbors.
Saint James United Methodist Church is at 12470 Old Frederick Road, (Route 99). For information, go to saintjamesweb.org or call 410-442-2020.
The artful folks at Greenbridge Pottery in Dayton are all set to welcome the community to the fourth annual Wooly Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 5159 Greenbridge Road in Dayton.
There will be music, alpaca friends to meet and wooly wares from Alpaca Joy of Maryland, weaving demonstrations by fiber artist Joe Buriel, needle felting demonstrations and felting wares from Malinda’s Felt Shop. There will also be adorable lambs, hand-spun yarn and spinning demonstrations by Jennifer Smith of Basking Meadow Farm, demonstrations by fiber artist Laura Wilson Gentry, and other treats throughout the day.
The Celestial Searchers Young Astronomers club met for the first meeting of the school year Sept. 23 at the Glenwood Branch library. In its 21st year, the astronomy club has become a part of our community. Headed by Joel Goodman, affectionately dubbed “Stardoc,” the club is for kindergartners through sixth graders who have an interest in the cosmos. The club meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Last month’s initial meeting touched on black holes. Parental involvement is encouraged and Goodman is a “stellar” head to this club. Interested? Contact Goodman at stardocjg@gmail.com.
When it comes to beaming over the great achievements of her grandchildren, Martha Rhoads wins the prize.
Martha and her husband, Chuck, longtime residents and a couple who have supported one another through difficult times as well as through glorious moments, are indeed a golden duo. Nothing gives Martha more joy than the well being of her family and the success of her hardworking grandchildren. Lately she’s been sharing the serendipity of two of her granddaughters who both are teaching second grade this year.
Rhoads’ granddaughter Toni Pritchard graduated from Towson University Honors College in 2019, with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and is currently teaching in the Howard County Public School System.
Toni’s sister Kylie Pritchard, a Towson University alumni, is in her fourth year of teaching in the Montgomery County Public Schools system. Both sisters, daughters of Peggy and Tony Pritchard, are Glenelg High School alumni.