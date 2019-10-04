The Celestial Searchers Young Astronomers club met for the first meeting of the school year Sept. 23 at the Glenwood Branch library. In its 21st year, the astronomy club has become a part of our community. Headed by Joel Goodman, affectionately dubbed “Stardoc,” the club is for kindergartners through sixth graders who have an interest in the cosmos. The club meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Last month’s initial meeting touched on black holes. Parental involvement is encouraged and Goodman is a “stellar” head to this club. Interested? Contact Goodman at stardocjg@gmail.com.