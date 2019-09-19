Fall Festival at Marriottsville church featuring food, music, autumn activities, prizes

From the donation of use of the event space, the band, the food and the beverages, all proceeds from the lively fall festival will benefit St. Andrew’s ministries and the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center in Howard County. Live music by The Fat Daddies and the Tenderloins, pig roast, live and silent auctions, local craft beer and wine and more. Call 410-292-8202 to inquire about tickets or go to standrewsglenwood.org. Tickets are $50 per person.