Fall Festival at Marriottsville church featuring food, music, autumn activities, prizes

“This is our gift to the community,” say the committee organizers of the Saint James United Methodist Church Fall Festival. And what a gift it is.
The notion of our area’s favorite food venue, the Jolly Pig Food Truck on site, had me marking the calendar for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m.
“It’s really going to be a day of unlimited fun for the entire family,” said parishioner Nancy Janson. Pumpkin painting, scarecrow make-and-take sessions, food galore, music, vendors, face painting, games, giveaways, photo booth, prize drawings and a firetruck tour from 2 to 4 p.m. are planned. Kids can get fire prevention hats. This is a community event for fun and for catching up with neighbors.
Saint James United Methodist Church is at 12470 Old Frederick Road, (Route 99). For information, go to saintjamesweb.org or call 410-442-2020.
Don’t forget the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department Yard Sale scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Indoor and outdoor sales areas will be simply brimming with treasures. The sale takes place at Station 3, 12535 Old Frederick Road at the intersection of routes 32 and 99.
This year’s Historic Ellicott City Decorator Show House is the sprawling Belle Vue at the Chase. Proceeds from the show house will support preservation and restoration of historic properties throughout Howard County.
A bit of a spin on the usual historic show homes of years past, Belle Vue is a newer home with French provincial design and is the recipient of the loving design and creativity of more than 21 local artisans and designers.
The 33rd annual Show House is open from Saturday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 20. Specific hours and ticket information are available at the Historic Ellicott City website at historicec.com.
Granite Presbyterian Church is hosting a Rhythm and Blues Concert on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. at 10637 Old Court Road in Woodstock. The concert features R&B duo Withers and Summit. Food is available during intermission. There is no charge for the concert, but free will offerings are always gratefully accepted. Questions? Email Frank Owens at fjowens@hotmail.com.
Congratulations to local Dayton potter Becky Behre whose sculptural and botanical pottery are featured at the Horse Spirit Arts Gallery in Savage Mill. Behre’s pottery is part of the Mindful Creations gallery show that will be on exhibit through Sunday, Oct. 6.
Mark the calendar for the Pink Cabbage Birthday Bash, on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Treats by Dandelion Bistro, of Glenelg, and sangria, along with spectacular deals and steals will be offered. The Pink Cabbage, 11707 Frederick Road, is at the intersection of Route 144 and Triadelphia Road.
Just a reminder: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tranquility Farm, 4054 Jennings Chapel Road in Brookeville. The fall Pig and Jig event is all local and all a delight.
From the donation of use of the event space, the band, the food and the beverages, all proceeds from the lively fall festival will benefit St. Andrew’s ministries and the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center in Howard County. Live music by The Fat Daddies and the Tenderloins, pig roast, live and silent auctions, local craft beer and wine and more. Call 410-292-8202 to inquire about tickets or go to standrewsglenwood.org. Tickets are $50 per person.