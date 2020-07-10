On Triadelphia Road, take a tip from the big dog | West Friendship

Big Brown, the over-sized golden retriever statue that greets passers by along Triadelphia Road, has always been a smile-inducing fixture for folks driving by owner Donnie Brown’s place. Lately, as a nod to the times we live in, Donnie has given Big Brown a face mask. We appreciate you, Donnie Brown.
There is a new location for West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department’s popular Food Truck Tuesday events. The yummy food truck fare will be set up at the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum, at 12985 Frederick Road in West Friendship across from the fairgrounds, from 4 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday. Check the Food Truck Tuesdays Facebook page for the latest updates as to which trucks will be there. A few simple rules for fun Tuesday dinners: practice proper social distancing, wear a face mask, and maintain 6 feet between you and the next customer.
Speaking of the Living Farm Heritage Museum, club President John Frank reports encouraging news, including the continued open trails at the West Friendship site and the 25th annual consignment sale and auction at 9 a.m. July 11.
Go to farmheritage.org for all the latest at this wonderful local farm museum and grounds.
Suzy Hill, who has a doctorate in epidemiology and worked in public health for 30 years, is spending most of her time now in service to others. This local volunteer has guided small-business owners in our area in safe reopening policies, from sanitizing key touch points to diligence with safe procedures. When not delivering meals and supplies to home-bound folks, Hill can be found kayaking on the nearby reservoir.
A fond and sad farewell to Shirley Lucille Crist Fink Meighan, who died at the age of 95 on April 28. Shirley was born in Glenelg in 1924. Many will recall her from her days as a teacher and later principal at both West Friendship Elementary and Bushy Park Elementary. Shirley was also a beloved presence in the Glenelg United Methodist Church music family. She was a choir director, member of the Alleluia chorale and soprano soloist there. Condolences to the family of this fine and revered lady.