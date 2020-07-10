On Triadelphia Road, take a tip from the big dog | West Friendship

A fond and sad farewell to Shirley Lucille Crist Fink Meighan, who died at the age of 95 on April 28. Shirley was born in Glenelg in 1924. Many will recall her from her days as a teacher and later principal at both West Friendship Elementary and Bushy Park Elementary. Shirley was also a beloved presence in the Glenelg United Methodist Church music family. She was a choir director, member of the Alleluia chorale and soprano soloist there. Condolences to the family of this fine and revered lady.