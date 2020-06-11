West Friendship: Food Truck Tuesdays resume at volunteer fire station

Kathy and Kenny Drake are beaming with pride over the birth of their fourth grandchild, Noah Morgan Schry, who was born on May 3. Noah’s parents are Kaitlin Drake and Carter Schry. Many will recall Kaitlin, a River Hill High alumna, from her active role in the orchestra and sports teams when she was a student there. The Schrys make their home in Cumberland. Kaitlin works at the University of Pittsburgh Western Maryland Hospital. Congratulations to this wonderful family with the addition of baby Noah.