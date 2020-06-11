West Friendship: Food Truck Tuesdays resume at volunteer fire station

Amid all the disappointment and disruption to our daily lives during the past few months, good news still pours in.
West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department has resumed Food Truck Tuesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. on Butterfly Court, just across from Station 3. A different food truck each week. Check the website for updates at wfvfd.org.
Simple and respectful rules apply. Please be sure to practice proper social distancing; have a face mask and maintain 6 feet between you and the next customer; please pay with credit as much as possible; and try to keep groups in line to a minimum to allow proper spacing for your safety.
The sign at the Howard County Fairgrounds makes note of the dates for the fair, with an added “We Hope."
Jenny’s Market on Ivory Road continues to be our area’s greatest produce stand. Linda and Michael Heigh are doing an exemplary job under trying circumstances, providing fresh vegetables in a safe environment. Thank you.
Kathy and Kenny Drake are beaming with pride over the birth of their fourth grandchild, Noah Morgan Schry, who was born on May 3. Noah’s parents are Kaitlin Drake and Carter Schry. Many will recall Kaitlin, a River Hill High alumna, from her active role in the orchestra and sports teams when she was a student there. The Schrys make their home in Cumberland. Kaitlin works at the University of Pittsburgh Western Maryland Hospital. Congratulations to this wonderful family with the addition of baby Noah.
Phyllis Brown is nothing short of ecstatic over the accomplishments of her great-grandson, Ethan Lee Brown, a member of the River Hill High School Class of 2020. Ethan, who wore No. 62 for the football team, excelled in his scholastics as well as in sports. Congratulations to all the 2020 graduates who, having experienced a time like none can recall, have shown their strength and resolve. We applaud you.
Latest Howard County
And thank you to our County Executive Calvin Ball who has demonstrated stellar leadership for all of us during the COVID-19 crisis and during the unrest after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. We are blessed to have the onward and upward momentum of such leadership in our county.