West Friendship: Finding goodness to be thankful for in troubled times

Has there ever been a more oddly splendid spring? Everyone is at home and able to notice the symphony of bird songs, the dependable daffodils with their subtle splendor, the grass looking greener than ever, and our back country roads free of traffic and much like the West Friendship of days gone by.
A beautiful area of the county in which to stay put. Applause to all in the community for sticking to the rules of confinement. A challenge indeed, but all for the greater good.
Whether it was the anonymous floral bouquets left for neighbors in the Heritage housing community or when West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department members cruised the neighborhoods with cheers to the kids, our community has been all about good will.
The best local news in more than a month: Linda and Michael Heigh opened up Jenny’s Market on May 1. Hallelujah is all I can say. The Heigh family even have Jenny’s Market face masks. Come out to the Ivory Road market for produce, hanging baskets, herb plants and more in a safe, clean and socially distanced venue.
The COVID-19 distancing guidelines have resulted in the cancellation of all that would normally be happening in West Friendship. For the first time in 47 years, the Sheep and Wool Festival has been shuttered. Similar announcements come from the Howard County Fairgrounds schedulers, who announce absolutely nothing coming up soon. And yet, on some levels, neighbors are interacting more than ever.
For over a month, the events sign at the fairgrounds was bare. Recently, a new posting states a hopeful roster of dates for the Howard County Fair.
The community has been sticking to the rules for the good of all. Children’s rainbow drawings are popping up in windows as a sign of encouragement and local Realtor Maria Villani placed Hometown Heroes thank-you posters in area yards as a community sign of gratitude to all those on the front lines.
John Goodman and his family were delighted when they picked up carryout dinner from the Mt. Airy Inn, only to discover a bonus in the form of a roll of toilet paper in their bag along with the supper.
Becky Moy shared beautiful uplifting scenes on her Greenbridge Pottery Instagram with one follower remarking, “Thank you for being so positive.”
Kate Tufts shared a virtual performance by local Glenwood musicians Ralph and Kathie Lillie, better known as the Mighty Kelltones, who are sharing their harp and guitar performances online for all of us home bound in the community. Go to mightykelltones.com.
Josie O’Donnell has been endlessly amused by the squirrels attempting to get into the bird feeders.
Joanne Mumma sent upbeat, hopeful and enduringly spot-on words of wisdom from several iconic Charles Schulz “Peanuts” cartoon strips.
Suzy Hill sends greetings with news of the good works in her neck of the woods. Checking in on isolated folks, making deliveries, spreading sunshine, which is what Suzy does all year long.
Sue Bullock has looked out for her neighbor who recently had surgery. Like so many of us, Sue is keeping in close touch with her family, both nearby and far away.
And, far and away, the biggest thank-you goes to the gang at West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department Station 3. Chief Mark Miller repeats what we already know and too often take for granted: “We are here for you.”
Miller along with WFVFD President Tim Titcomb urge the community to follow Gov. Larry Hogan’s guidelines for social distancing and stay-at-home policies.
Sympathy and solace go to Kathy Malone, whose beloved husband, John, died March 30. I have yet to observe a more faithful, devoted, dedicated and loving soul mate than Kathy was to John. They were married for 47 years.
Latest Howard County
We are hopeful. I am reminded of a verse by Rainer Maria Rilke. “And now let us believe in a long year that is given to us, new, untouched, full of things that have never been.”